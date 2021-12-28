 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Wanda Arlene Anders, 88 Sturgis

Donna J. Anderson, 92 Rapid City

Jackie Black Hawk, 39 Sioux Falls

Harold L. Blesh, 89 Rapid City

David P. Culverhouse, 75 Rapid City

Danny Lee Duncan, 77 Rapid City

Richard Gaould Newcastle, Wyo.

Dorothy (Amende) Hodson, 92 Rapid City

Blake Hunsaker, 29 Rapid City

William "Bill" J. Rensch, 81 Rapid City

Mary Jane Stewart, 86 Rapid City

VerDonna "Donna" Van Liere, 88 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News