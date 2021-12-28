Wanda Arlene Anders, 88 Sturgis
Donna J. Anderson, 92 Rapid City
Jackie Black Hawk, 39 Sioux Falls
Harold L. Blesh, 89 Rapid City
David P. Culverhouse, 75 Rapid City
Danny Lee Duncan, 77 Rapid City
Richard Gaould Newcastle, Wyo.
Dorothy (Amende) Hodson, 92 Rapid City
Blake Hunsaker, 29 Rapid City
William "Bill" J. Rensch, 81 Rapid City
Mary Jane Stewart, 86 Rapid City
VerDonna "Donna" Van Liere, 88 Rapid City
