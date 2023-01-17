Joyce Severson Barker (Stish), 100 Custer
Geraldine Butterfield, 79 Sturgis
Shirley Estelle Givens, 86 Rapid City
Janet M. Kessler, 86 Hot Springs
Dale McPherson, 93 Rapid City
Patricia A. Muhlhausen, 88 Rapid City
Daniel Lee Noble, 83 Hot Springs
Kera "Mimi" Renee Redleaf, 29 Rapid City
Ronald William Smith, 77 Rapid City
Janet Talley, 77 Rapid City
Larry Weich, 73 Spearfish
Rev. Glen Wessel, 91 Rapid City
Joy Wessel, 90 Rapid City
Gerald "Gary" Woodford, 77 Custer
Hyacinth G. Young, 89 Pierre
Aurie M. Ziebart, 84 Sturgis
