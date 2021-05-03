 Skip to main content
Connie L. Blasdell, 64 Rapid City

Christopher D. Borton, 42 Black Hawk

Lois G. Duhamel, 87 Rochester Hills, Mich.

George W. Klewicki, 82 Rapid City

Carolyn R. Krueger, 92 Rapid City

Nelva E. Louder, 89 Rapid City

Owen L. McDermott, 73 Henderson, Nev.

Frank Page, 87 Rapid City

Mary E. Sewright, 92 Hot Springs

Allyn 'Al' Smith, 74 Newell

