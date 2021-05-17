 Skip to main content
Ronald C. Amick, 82 Rapid City

Joseph Bush Jr., 25 Martin

Anthony DuBray, 64 Butte, Mont.

Elsie Farley, 92 Cody, Neb.

Marjorie A. Hustead, 92 Wall

Wayne M. Iteska, 72 Rapid City

Velma M. Keller, 91 Rapid City

Mary A. Malik, 56 Rapid City

Scott L. Mayer, 71 Rapid City

Randy Peterson, 67 Hermosa

Richard Seaman, 90 Rapid City

Lorraine Teller, 90 Piedmont

David Wessling, 59 Sioux Falls

Ruth A. Wynn, 83 Rapid City

