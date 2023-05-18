Michael "Mike" Bonawitz, 53 Black Hawk
Barbara Fuller, 76 Rapid City
Truman Goddard, 79 Whitewood
Joan "Jo" Traut Harrison, 91 Rapid City
Dean H. Highfill, 78 Rapid City
Joyce Elaine McCoy, 72 Rapid City
Mary Mead, 90 Buda, Texas
Marlyn Mae Murphy, 95 Sturgis
Wanda Patterson, 89 Rochford
Leona Sawchak, 90 Rapid City
