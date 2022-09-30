Laverne Eich, 92 Rapid City
Joy Elshere, 92 Philip
Franki Lee Mayer Rapid City
Delvin Dean Pearson, 83 Black Hawk
Blair Sullivan (nee Varilek), 62 New Haven, Conn.
Roseanne Tridle, 91 North Platte, Neb.
Curtis J. Tuhy, 61 Rapid City
Debra Lynne Wolff (nee LaRoche), 55 Waukee, Iowa
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.