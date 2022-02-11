Mildred L. Engel, 96 Rapid City
Robert James "Bobby" Faure, 70 Denver
Gayle H. Forsberg, 73 Colmesneil, Texas
Phyllis Irene Hoffman, 85 Rapid City
Derek Jenson, 35 Rapid City
Merle George Karen, 71 Rapid City
Lucie Ronfeldt, 85 Rapid City
