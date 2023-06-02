Gary Andersen, 79 Spearfish
Colton Lane Clifford, 35 New Underwood
Paul W. Crecelius, 89 Rapid City
Vern C. Erickson, 74 Rapid City
Jim Fischer, 67 Black Hawk
Kathleen Marie Holst, 88 Tucson, Ariz.
Bernadine Loire Larson, 74 Rapid City
William Dale Maher, 92 Spearfish
Lori Nielsen, 58 Murdo
Darwin G. Spotted Tail, Sr., 61 Mission
Barbara Knight Toomey, 86 Sanibel, Fla.
James Martin Zapp, 95 Rapid City
