Carol Anderson, 77 Belvidere
Marilyn Kay Aust, 71 Tea
Kent William Baumberger, 48 Miller
M. Alta McElroy, 87 Rapid City
Scott Allen Peterson, 65 Rapid City
Isabel Llevado Quigley, 81 Box Elder
Jacob Karl Roth, 82 Rapid City
Vance M. Sneve, 91 Rapid City
Gordon Harold Wangen, 85 Rapid City
Larry Weich, 73 Spearfish
Rev. Glen Wessel, 91 Rapid City
Joy Wessel, 90 Rapid City
