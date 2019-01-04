Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Amy May Todriff, 45, died Jan. 1, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Todriff, Amy M.
