HUDSON | Louella Jean “Lou” Toft, 78, went “home” to her Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home in Hudson.
Louella was born Feb. 15, 1941, to Ed and Erma (Wold) Rau in Hudson. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Hudson Lutheran Church. She attended school in Hudson and graduated in 1959. Lou married Phillip Andrew Toft on June 6, 1959. They lived, worked, and raised their family in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Sturgis, Rapid City, and Keystone in South Dakota. Both Lou and Phil worked for Eddie’s Truck Sales in Rapid City from 1979-1999. They returned to Hudson after this, working for Sterling Trucks in Sioux City, IA, until Phil’s death of cancer in October 2001.
Lou devoted the last years of her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; doing volunteer work in Hudson; and spending time with her many special friends.
Lou is survived by her children, Phil Jr. (Rhonda) Toft, Paula (Mark) Johnson, Lorna (Steve) Sundet, and Marc Toft; grandchildren, Eric (Jackie) Toft, Erin (Jon) Castle, Katie Johnson, Rebekah Johnson, Leila Belghitt, Trevan Sundet, Rachel Sundet, Megan Toft, Courtney (Sereyrattanak ”Na”) Chum, and Nathaniel Toft; great-grandchildren, Tommi, Anja, Lilly, Axel, Tycho, Oscar, Arthur, and Kaden; brother, John (Diane) Rau; sister-in-law, Ruth Rau; 11 sisters and brothers by marriage; several nieces and nephews; aunt, Sharon Wold; and many cousins who are as close to her as brothers and sisters.
You have free articles remaining.
Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Phil; three brothers, Fred, Robert, and Jim Rau; her parents and grandparents; sisters-in-law, Andrea Toft, and Lorraine Voight; niece, Susan Toft; and many cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 6 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services today at the Hudson Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the church, with son-in-law, Rev. Mark Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery of Hudson.
Condolences for the family may be left at porterfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.