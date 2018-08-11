Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BELLE FOURCHE | Peter Tokley, 77, died Aug. 8, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 13, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 14, at Christian Life Center, with visitation one hour prior. 

