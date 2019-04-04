Try 3 months for $3

MIDLAND | Neil Tolton, 49, died April 1, 2019.

In accordance with Neil’s wishes he requested a private funeral service for the immediate family.

The family invites everyone to a gathering from 3-5 p.m. CDT on Monday, April 8, at the ranch north of Midland.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

