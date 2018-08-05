Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ONIDA | Carol Tople, 77, died Aug. 2, 2018, in Pierre.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. CDT on Aug. 10, at the Onida Methodist Church.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Feigum Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Tople, Carol
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments