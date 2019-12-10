{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Richard Harris Torgerson, 74, died on Dec. 7, 2019.

Private services will be held at the Stavkirke Chapel in the Hills.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Torgerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments