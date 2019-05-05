{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Marilyn E. Torgrude, 85, died May 3, 2019.

A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. on May 8, at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. There will be no visitation.

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills

