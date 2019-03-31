RAPID CITY | Victor A. Toscana passed away on March 27, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ.
He was born on May 11, 1943 to Frances (Perucca) and Dr. Francis Toscana, DDS in Deadwood, SD and resided in California during WW2. They moved back to Lead after the war and eventually moved to Rapid City in 1950 where he resided the remainder of his life. He graduated from Cathedral High in 1961, where he was a Catholic High School All-State basketball player. He attended various colleges, but mainly was a graduate of the school of life. He worked for Buckingham Trucking for several years. In 1968, he went to work for Rapid Chevrolet, eventually working his way to managing partner. He retired in 2005 and continued to mentor his son in various car dealerships in Gillette, WY and Pierre, SD until his death.
He married Dixie Stalcup in May 1971. Together they shared one son and he became a loving stepfather to her six children. They made a wonderful life raising their seven children together on Janet Street.
He lived life to the fullest. He loved family and had many close friends throughout his life that he spent time with hunting, fishing, golfing and playing cards. He was a particularly cutthroat cribbage and bridge player, and pheasant sharpshooter. His best times were spent at Spring Creek near Pierre, Legacy Farms, Alaska, and in Palm Springs with Dixie.
Dixie and Victor were very generous throughout their lifetimes. He was a lifelong member of the Elks and served on the boards of Sky Ranch for Boys and Black Hills Workshop. He had a fondness for the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology where he encouraged all his relatives and many others to attend. His brother, two sons, nephew, niece and one grandson are proud graduates. In 2011 his family endowed the Vic & Dixie Toscana Legacy scholarship that is awarded to an incoming freshmen from any West River high school.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one great-grandson (Calvin Cace Rodgers). He is survived by all seven of his children: Rick (Susan) Stalcup, Dale City, VA; Randy Stalcup, Buffalo, WY; Callie (Randy) Chesmore, Gillette, WY; Tom (Cathy) Stalcup, Moorcroft, WY; Penny (Clinton) Eubank, Gillette, WY; John (Karyn) Stalcup, Birmingham, AL; and Victor F. (Corrie) Toscana, Gillette, WY; one brother, Francis (Kathy) Toscana, Rapid City, SD, and his children Anthony (Jennifer) Toscana, Gillette, WY, and Katherine Toscana, Trinidad & Tobago. He has 21 grandchildren and his 22nd great-grandchild is due in August.
A Memorial Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., April 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, followed by a Christian Wake Service and Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m., April 13 at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church. A private family inurnment of his ashes will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Vic & Dixie Toscana Legacy Scholarship at https://foundation.sdsmt.edu/vic-toscana.
