SPEARFISH | Arden John Trandahl, 86, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, surrounded by family.
Arden was born Dec, 31, 1932, to Ann and Joe Trandahl. He graduated from high school in 1950 in Wabasso, MN. He graduated from SDSU in 1960, with a bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife. He retired from the US Fish and Wildlife Service after many decades.
His favorite local project was the DC Booth Fish Hatchery in Spearfish. His work was always focused on expanding tourism in the Black Hills and he also later worked in real estate.
Arden and Sylvia Wersal were married on July 26, 1955. Sylvia and Arden always wanted and were blessed with a large family including their nine children, Barb and Tim Storbeck, Maria and Alex Norman, Pam Rothleutner, Tom and Robyn Trandahl, Dana Trandahl, Jeff Trandahl, Tina and Tom Garske, Brenda Trandahl, and Lara Trandahl. Their grandchildren are Tyler Holzwarth, Kirby and Dan Anderson, Michael Rothleutner, Joseph Rothleutner, Melaynee Trandahl, TJ and Lumi Trandahl, Nicholas and Brittany Trandahl, Grace Trandahl, Sierra Zimmer, Will Ryan, John Ryan, Turi Ryan, Trevor Lee, Ryan and Samantha Lee, Trey Rice, Seth Rice, Chad Trandahl, and Hunter Wood. Their great-grandchildren are River, Huxley, Taite, Thad, Tyson, Triton, Payten, Naomi, Reece, Sophia, Lily, Holly, Story, Bella, Tommy, Micah, Rayden, and Kinley.
Arden grew up with six siblings including Marilyn, Joanne, Yvonne, Edward and Sandy, Pat, and Mary and Marlin.
Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Private family inurnment has taken place at Black Hills National Cemetery.
In honor of his memory, a memorial has been established to support the DC Booth Historical Fish Hatchery, and may be sent to the Trandahl Family, 48 Pearson Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
