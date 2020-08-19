Trankle, LaVonne

RAPID CITY | LaVonne Trankle passed away of natural causes Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the Clarkson Healthcare Facility where she had been a resident for the last five years. She was born March 9, 1919 in Rapid City to James and Bernice (Parrish) Hamm. At 101 (plus six months) years of age, she continued to be very accepting, alert, attentive, and interested in life, in her family and in current events.
LaVonne graduated from Rapid City High in 1938. In April 1940 she married Robert Franklin Trankle and moved to the Trankle homestead near Johnson Siding. With the untimely death of her husband, Bob, in 1955, she remained in the Johnson Siding area and continued raising her four children. She always said she was a city girl who ended up a country girl and had to do a whole lot of learning how. In 1985 she moved to Rapid City and lived independently in her apartment until the age of 96 when she moved to Clarkson. She was also a 58-year cancer survivor.
LaVonne is survived by her children, Jean (Bob) Gilmore, Linda Trankle, Jim (Carol) Trankle, Bill (Peggy) Trankle, her long time family friend, Sandy McDonald, and nephews, George Trankle and Dick (Betty) Trankle, all of Rapid City. Furthermore, she is survived by other nephews and a niece, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
LaVonne lived life in a non-judgmental, respectful and faithful manner. She tried to treat others as she would like to be treated. Her family will miss her but they are happy for all the years spent with her. Her family also gratefully thanks the entire staff at Clarkson for providing outstanding care and a real home for Mom during her last years.
Private family graveside services will be held. A Celebration of LaVonne’s Life will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in LaVonne's name to Clarkson Healthcare Facility, 1015 Mountain View Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through its website.
