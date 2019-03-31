Try 3 months for $3

MESA, Ariz. | Harold Trautman passed away on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Mesa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his sister, and his brothers. He is survived by three sons, Lloyd of Texas, Donald of Washington, and Mike of Rhode Island; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his wife, Bueanna of Arizona.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City, SD.

