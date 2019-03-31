RAPID CITY | Lynn D. Treadwell, 70, left to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
She was born March 9, 1949, in Wheeling, WV, to Jack and Nancy (Chapman) Boughner.
Lynn’s father, Jack, was in the U.S. Air Force, so she spent much of her youth moving around the United States, the Azores and England. When she was 10 years old, Lynn was diagnosed with diabetes, which became a challenge throughout her life. Her active lifestyle helped reduce the effects of the disease. Lynn was a top baton twirler at Rapid City High School and won numerous competitions throughout the United States.
Lynn married Ben Treadwell in Rapid City on Sept. 25, 1977.
She taught baton twirling, dance drill and exercise for many years in Rapid City.
Lynn loved to travel but loved returning home. Her favorite destination was Hawaii, where her son Travis was born.
In the last few years of her life, her disease took an increasing toll on her life. Her spirit was strong, but her body finally succumbed to the disease.
May God Bless Lynn for a life well lived.
She leaves behind her husband of almost 42 years, Ben; her son, Travis and his wife Christine of Denver; and her sister, Jill Hamm and her husband, Dean of Rapid City.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jack and Nancy Boughner of Rapid City, and Ben’s parents, Ben and (Elizabeth) Treadwell of Chevy Chase, MD.
A private family viewing will take place prior to her interment at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Help us celebrate Lynn’s life by wearing yellow, her favorite color, at her Memorial Service at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established to the American Diabetes Association.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
