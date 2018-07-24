SPEARFISH | June Korpi Treber, 78, died July 22, 2018.
Committal services will be 10 a.m. July 27, at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorial services will follow at 11:30 a.m. July 27, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis
