Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPEARFISH | June Korpi Treber, 78, died July 22, 2018.

Committal services will be 10 a.m. July 27, at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Memorial services will follow at 11:30 a.m. July 27, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Treber, June K.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments