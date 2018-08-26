Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Colin Howard Treeby passed away on Aug. 12, 2018, in Rapid City. He was born on Feb. 21, 1950, in Aberdeen.

Colin and wife Mary lived in Rapid City. Their daughters, Natasha Simonson and Desiree Giles and two grandsons, Brayden and Stetson, live in the Oklahoma City area.

Services will be at 1 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Hecla (SD) United Methodist Church. Please join us at never-lasting.com to celebrate his life!

