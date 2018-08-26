RAPID CITY | Colin Howard Treeby passed away on Aug. 12, 2018, in Rapid City. He was born on Feb. 21, 1950, in Aberdeen.
Colin and wife Mary lived in Rapid City. Their daughters, Natasha Simonson and Desiree Giles and two grandsons, Brayden and Stetson, live in the Oklahoma City area.
Services will be at 1 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Hecla (SD) United Methodist Church. Please join us at never-lasting.com to celebrate his life!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.