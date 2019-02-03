RAPID CITY | Bernice Treick, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. She went peacefully, while her son John was at her side.
Bernice was born March 3, 1929, in Eureka to John and Barbara Wolff, the youngest of nine children. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Berreth, Marge Reich, Bertha Pressler, and Rufina Wolff, and her brothers, Walter, Peter, and Albert Wolff and one infant brother.
Bernice graduated from Eureka High School in 1947, where she was a cheerleader. She then went on to Northern State College in Aberdeen, where she met and married Kent S. Treick. They had four children together. Bernice worked at the National College of Business teaching key punch. Years later she went to work at SCI, where she retired.
Bernice was an avid walker and loved to play golf and card games. One of her biggest thrills was when she hit a hole-in-one on hole number 3 at the Executive Golf Course.
She is survived by her children: Paul Treick (Charity) of Missouri, John Treick (Candy Ingaldson) of Rapid City, Tim Treick (Anne) of Phoenix, AZ, and Kaycee Connant (Don) of Sonora, CA; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A special Thank You to all the staff at Peaceful Pines Senior Living for the great care they gave to Bernice while she lived there.
A private family service is planned in the summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.