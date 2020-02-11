Trenary, James A.

RAPID CITY | James A. Trenary, 86, passed through the curtain into Jesus arms on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Monument Health Hospice House, surrounded by his children. Jim was born Dec. 5, 1933 in Fort Yates, ND, to Orville and Cora (Bickford) Trenary.

Grateful for sharing our lives with him are his second wife, Lila Doud, daughter, Danita (Lyle) Konst, son, Kelly (Judy) Trenary, and daughter, Teresa (Larry deceased) Hill, all of Rapid City. In addition he loved his grandchildren, Kevin Dykstra, Emily (Michael) Hatheway, Jon Konst, Ben Hill, Matthew Bowman, Brandon (Jessica) Burton, Los Angeles, CA; five great- grandchildren; half brothers and sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and his new family of in-laws, whom he loved dearly. Waiting for him in heaven are his first wife Mary; his parents; his sister, Leora Lantz; brother Ronny; son-in-law, Larry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Wesleyan Church. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Alzheimer’s research or the Meals on Wheels program.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at behrenswilson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Trenary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.