Trent, Myrtle M.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Prairie View United Methodist Church in Smithwick, with committal services following at Hillside Cemetery near Oelrichs.