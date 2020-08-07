You have permission to edit this article.
Trent, Myrtle M.
HOT SPRINGS | Myrtle Maxine Trent, 88, died Aug. 6, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Prairie View United Methodist Church in Smithwick, with committal services following at Hillside Cemetery near Oelrichs.

