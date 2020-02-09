Triggs, Shirley M.
RAPID CITY | Shirley Mae (Raabe) Triggs, 98, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Shirley was born in Armour, SD. She graduated from Platte High School and attended Yankton College. In 1941, Shirley married Lester Triggs. They lived in California and Texas during World War II. Shirley and Lester lived in Platte and moved to Chamberlain to start a family. In 1967, the family moved to Rapid City. Mother was active in the Rapid City Hospital Auxiliary, Chapter BF, PEO, Eastern Star and the First Congregational Church.

She is survived by three sons, Douglas (Amy) Triggs, Boulder, CO, David Triggs, Boise, ID, and Scott (Vicki) Triggs, Rapid City. Grateful to share her love are five grandchildren, Erinn Looney-Triggs, Moab UT, Tucker and Piper Triggs, Boulder, CO, Keri James and Roberta Baldwin, Piedmont. Making preparations for a lifetime of Great-Grandma Shirley stories are her six great-grandchildren. “Only your Great-Grandma Shirley could convince a doctor to write a prescription that allowed her to eat cookies in her room.”

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Lester Triggs; sister, Beverly and her husband Harold Wendorff; and nephew, Bradley Wendorff.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at the First Congregational Church. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services.

A memorial has been established to Storybook Island.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
First Congregational Church
1200 Clark Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 14
Funeral Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM
First Congregational Church
1200 Clark Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 14
Luncheon
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
First Congregational Church
1200 Clark Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
