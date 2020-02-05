Triggs, Shirley M.
0 entries

Triggs, Shirley M.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Shirley M. Triggs, 98, died Jan. 29, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at First Congregational Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Triggs, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
First Congregational Church
1200 Clark Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Funeral Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM
First Congregational Church
1200 Clark Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 14
Luncheon
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
First Congregational Church
1200 Clark Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Luncheon begins.
Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
1:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Graveside Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News