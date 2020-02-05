Triggs, Shirley M.

RAPID CITY | Shirley M. Triggs, 98, died Jan. 29, 2020.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at First Congregational Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
Service information
