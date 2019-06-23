{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Wanda Trimble, 62, died June 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on June 27, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 28, at the Countryside Church in Spearfish. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

