RAPID CITY | Irene V. Trione, 89, died Aug. 27, 2018.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at St. Therese Catholic Church, with 9 a.m. rosary services. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trione, Irene V.
