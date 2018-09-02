Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Irene Trione

RAPID CITY | Irene V. Trione, 89, died Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1929, in Chicago, to Mark and Lena (Stazuk) Nestor. Irene was raised in Chicago and met Edmund Trione in Chicago while he was on leave from the U.S. Army. They married on Nov. 28, 1953 at Fort Knox, KY.

Ed was stationed in Korea then to Germany, where he, Irene, and Patty spent his overseas duty. They moved to Falls Church then to Vienna, VA, where Ed was assigned to the Pentagon. Ed passed away in 1987 and Irene moved to Rapid City in 1991, to be closer to her daughter, Patricia, and her family.

She worked for many years at Sears as the installation manager in Arlington, VA. Irene spent a majority of her time volunteering at the Rapid City Sheriff’s Department, Minneluzahan Senior Center and was a member of St. Therese Catholic Parish, the Rushmore VFW Post Auxiliary, and the Moose Club.

She will be remembered for being easygoing, direct, and very sociable. Her friends were an extension of her family. Irene enjoyed spending time with her family and going out with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edmund; and five siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Mike) Keegan, Black Hawk; two grandsons, Michael and Alek Keegan, Sioux Falls; her sister, Olga Christopher, Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.

A Recitation of the Rosary will be at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, at St. Therese, The Little Flower Catholic Church.

Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

A memorial has been established at either St. Therese or the Hospice House.

Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

