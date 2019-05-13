{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Mary Lou Tripp, 75, died May 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Kline Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Belle Fourche.

Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

Kline Funeral Chapel

