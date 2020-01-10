Trode, Margaret Lowe

WILSONVILLE, Ore. | Margaret Lowe Trode passed away at her home in Wilsonville on Jan. 2, 2020.
Margaret was born on Nov. 22, 1945 in Watertown, SD, to Ralph and Eileen Lowe. She grew up in many places in SD and Iowa and finally settled down in Rapid City, SD, where she graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1964. Margaret went to beauty school and was a beautician for many years.
She married Thomas Trode in 2004 and lived in Custer until Tom's passing in 2015. She then moved out to Oregon to be close to her son, Brett.
She is survived by her son, Brett Lowe of Wilsonville; her sister, Kathleen Mentele of Kalispell, MT; two nieces and two nephews; special cousin and friend, Bev Irwin; many other relatives; and her constant companion, Dakota.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; brother, Lyle Lowe; and husband, Thomas Trode.
Margaret was a kind, caring lady that will be missed by many.
There will be no services at this time. Services will be in South Dakota at a later date. Memorials are directed to the animal shelter of your choice.
