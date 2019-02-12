Try 1 month for 99¢

VALE | Tyler F. Trohkimoinen, 41, died Feb. 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Believers Fellowship Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at the Vale Cemetery.

Trohkimoinen, Tyler
