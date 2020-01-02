Trout, Thomas E.

RAPID CITY | Thomas E. Trout, 81, passed away on December 29, 2019.

Tom was born March 22, 1938 in Terra Alta, West Virginia to Charles and Pansy (Hull) Trout. He grew up in West Virginia and graduated from Terra Alta High School. In 1959, Tom moved to Rapid City. On Feb. 19, 1960, he was united in marriage to Clo Snell.

Tom worked for Anderson’s Ranch Homes, doing repairs on mobile homes until he retired in 1984. He attended Harvest Time Free Will Baptist Church.

He was survived by his wife, Clo; his daughters, Leoma (Rick) Kriebel, Christena (Dave) Van Cleave, and Irma (Tony) Koan, all of Rapid City; his son, Thomas C. (Daneilia Chandler) Trout of Moody, Texas; siblings, Wilma (Getty) Keefer of Maryland, James (Barbara) Trout of Indiana, and Ruby (Alvin) Martin of North Carolina; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 3pm – 5pm, Sunday, January 5 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services at 10am, Monday, January 6 at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.