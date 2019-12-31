Trout, Thomas
RAPID CITY | Thomas E. Trout, 81, died Dec. 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

