DENVER | Jane E. Trudeau, formerly of Cleghorn Canyon, passed from this earth on Nov. 21, 2018. She was 97 years and one day old. Born Jane Ellen Cheffer, to William J. and Arlene B. Cheffer on Nov. 20, 1921, she grew-up in Kankakee, IL, with two younger brothers, Gerard and Charles.
She eloped with Vincent Joseph Trudeau and married within the church on June 26, 1942. Their loving marriage of 44 years brought to this earth seven children, 11 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Vincent, passed in 1985, and her oldest son, Dennis O. Trudeau, passed away two years ago.
In 1947, while her husband was stationed in Alaska with the Strategic Air Command, she bought a home in Cleghorn Canyon to raise her growing family. Shortly thereafter, she started an accounting office with her long-time business partner Edward Satterlee. For 22 years she and her husband, along with their seven children, lived in Cleghorn Canyon. She was active in the local school board, SD accounting board, local fundraisers, and social functions. Jane and Vincent long held Rapid City in their hearts. Economics motivated a family move to Denver, where they both lived out their lives.
Mourning her passing are her surviving six children, Guy E. of Larkspur, CO, Jane A. (Bill Larson) of Meckling, SD, Kathryn I. of Warrenton, VA, Mary A. of Littleton, CO, William H. (Wanda) of Minturn, CO, and John B. (Nipasiri) of Pittsburgh, PA; including 11 grandchildren: Nicolle and Danielle (from Dennis), William Jr., Lisa, and Wade (from Jane A.), Mark and Ryan (from Kathryn), Adam, Andrew, Amanda, and Austin (from William); along with 23 great-grandchildren.
She led a full life with many accomplishments. She was a competitive skater, a pilot, an investor, a bold bridge player and a warm, friendly person who was a role model to many. In her 50s, she earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Metro State to augment her career as an accountant. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends and family, and sleeping in late.
Following her burial at Fort Logan Cemetery in Denver, a Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at St. James Presbyterian Church, 3601 W. Belleview Ave., Littleton, CO. Thereafter, a friendly luncheon within the parish welcomes all to reflect on her living life beautifully. Those wishing to honor her name to a worthy cause are encouraged to do so in her memory.
