RAPID CITY | Jean (Newman) Truman, 90, went to be with her heavenly Father on June 7, 2019. She was surrounded by family and treasured friends at the Hospice House in Rapid City.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Pastor David Greff officiating. A luncheon will follow at Harvest Time Free Will Baptist Church, 616 Box Elder Road, in Box Elder. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, please consider a donation to Harvest Time Free Will Baptist Church or the Hospice House of the Black Hills.
A detailed obituary will be available at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.