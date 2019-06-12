{{featured_button_text}}
Jean Truman

RAPID CITY | Jean (Newman) Truman, 90, went to be with her heavenly Father on June 7, 2019. She was surrounded by family and treasured friends at the Hospice House in Rapid City.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Pastor David Greff officiating. A luncheon will follow at Harvest Time Free Will Baptist Church, 616 Box Elder Road, in Box Elder. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, please consider a donation to Harvest Time Free Will Baptist Church or the Hospice House of the Black Hills.

A detailed obituary will be available at kirkfuneralhome.com.

