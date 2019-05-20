{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Patricia Ann Trumble, 83, died May 17, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., on May 22, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 23, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

