Tubbs, Dorothy H.

RAPID CITY | Dorothy Hazel Tubbs, 95, passed away June 19, 2020 in Rapid City. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved the Lord.
Dorothy was born May 10, 1925 to John Roseberry and Nora Twining. She attended school in Custer and married Warren J. Tubbs on Jan. 25, 1948.
Dorothy is survived by son, John, daughter, Jean, grandson, Christopher (Kerry) Escandon, grandchildren Stephen, Jenna, Austin and grandson, Dan (Jolene) Escandon, grandchildren Averie, Danielle, Andrew and William. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother and two sisters.
Dorothy will be buried at Black Hills National Cemetery with Warren and she requested no services.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.
