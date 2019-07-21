{{featured_button_text}}

WOOD | Allen Tucker, 88, died July 19, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on July 25, at the Wood Community Hall in Wood.

Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Wood.

