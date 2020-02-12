Turbiville, Rose A.
SPEARFISH | Rose Ann Turbiville was born on March 24, 1934 to William C. and Ruby (Johnson) Rowley in Ekalaka, MT. Rose passed away on Feb. 9, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Rose married Dick Turbiville in 1953 and they made their permanent home in the Black Hills in the early 1970s.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, instilling in her children and grandchildren her love of animals and nature. Throughout Dick’s career, Rose was by his side helping to run family restaurants and was always his biggest cheerleader.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents, William and Ruby Rowley; and brother, Clarence.

Rose is survived by her children, Don (Sue) Turbiville, Ann Sullivan, Laverne Collins (Arlo), and Rich Turbiville; and grandchildren, Sarah (Scott) Erikson, Ross (Megan) Turbiville, Aaron (Jess) Boyd, Danielle Blakney, Quinn Sullivan, Jeremy (Mandy) Aspen, Alanna (Joshua) Didier, Ashley (Jimmy) Kopp, and Jessica Turbiville.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Black Hills Funeral Home in Sturgis. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. at Beaver Lodge Cemetery in Ekalaka, MT.

Memorials can be directed to the Rowley Turbiville Scholarship Fund, c/o Summit National Bank, PO Box 45, Ekalaka, MT 59324.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rose Turbiville, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
Black Hills Funeral Home
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
Feb 14
Graveside Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
Beaver Lodge Cemetery
512 S. Central Ave
Ekalaka, MT 59326
Feb 14
Gathering of friends and family
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:45AM
Ekalaka Bible Church
108 Church Ave
Ekalaka, MT 59324
