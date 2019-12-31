Turley, Cheryl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | Cheryl Le Balhorn Turley peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 26, 2019. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and most of all, grandma. Cheryl was born on Nov. 23, 1946 in San Antonio, TX, to Ray "Tex" and Betty Balhorn. Shortly after, Cheryl's family moved to South Dakota where she was raised. She graduated from Sturgis Brown and afterwards, attended BYU.