BAKERSFIELD, Calif. | Mildene M. (Weaver) Turpin passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2019 in Bakersfield.
Those grateful to have shared her life are her two daughters, Mary Luter (Brook), Bakersfield and Ann Terry (Daron), Nampa, ID; grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Jacob, Collin, Andrew, and Alison; many adored nieces and nephews; as well as friends who are like family. Those preceding her in death include her husband, Virgil; parents, Orville and Bertha Fischer; brothers, Melvin, Clarence, Mike and Darrow; and sisters, Mildred (Davis) and Marie (Kemper).
Viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E. Minnesota St., in Rapid City.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4500 Jackson Blvd., in Rapid City. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. All family and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established at Blessed Sacrament Church, Canyon Lake Senior Center and Storybook Island or to the charity/organization of your choice.
