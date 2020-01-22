Twamley, Elizabeth 'Beth'

KALISPELL, Mont. | Elizabeth "Beth" Twamley passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kalispell. She was born June 30, 1927, in Alexandria, SD, to Ralph and Zilpha Goode. There she met her childhood sweetheart Marv Twamley. She and Marv were married over 70 years by the time of his death.
Beth and Marv lived in Rapid City, SD, for 20 years while they raised their three children. She was always a career woman, balancing family and work. For many of her Rapid City years, she was Administrative Assistant to Sheldon Reese as he developed Star Village into a working rental and motel complex. Among other jobs, she managed the Star Village Motel.
In 1968, Beth and Marv moved to Glacier National Park in Montana to be resident engineers and managers of Lake MacDonald Lodge area. Beth's business skills were used there as she successively managed the general store and the lodge. She and Marv entertained family from near and far, summer and winter, for as long as they lived in the park. Along the way they made many friends who have stayed in contact to this day.
Beth loved to throw parties and could put one together at the drop of a hat, making a feast out of whatever was in the pantry. Everyone from family, friends, and employees were always welcome.
When Beth and Marv retired, they bought an RV and traveled for 12 years, always returning to their beloved Montana in the summer time. When Beth decided she needed a home that was not on wheels, she and Marv moved to Lakeside, MT, on Flathead Lake.
Beth was an avid bridge player all her life. Family likes to tell that she chased a bear out of her garage so she could get to her car to drive to a bridge game somewhere. At one point, Beth published a book on instructions for bridge players.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Marv; both parents; her siblings, Barbara Herreman, Paul Goode, Wilbur Goode, and Harold Goode; daughter, Amile; son, David; grandson, Kurt Dahlenburg; and great-grandson, Barrett (Bear) Sargent.
She is survived by daughter, Camille (Fred) Dahlenburg, Smyrna TN; son, Tim (Jan) Twamley, Lakeside MT; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. To her many nieces and nephews she was "Sweet Auntie Beth." While Beth will be missed by her many loved ones, we know she is happiest with her beloved Marv, her mother, and her children.
There will be a Celebration of Life for both Marv and Beth in July 2020, in Lakeside, MT. They would both loved knowing that their family and friends have gotten together for fun and celebration.
Buffalo Hills Funeral Home has been entrusted with Beth's care.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.