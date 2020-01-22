Twamley, Elizabeth 'Beth'

KALISPELL, Mont. | Elizabeth "Beth" Twamley passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kalispell. She was born June 30, 1927, in Alexandria, SD, to Ralph and Zilpha Goode. There she met her childhood sweetheart Marv Twamley. She and Marv were married over 70 years by the time of his death.

Beth and Marv lived in Rapid City, SD, for 20 years while they raised their three children. She was always a career woman, balancing family and work. For many of her Rapid City years, she was Administrative Assistant to Sheldon Reese as he developed Star Village into a working rental and motel complex. Among other jobs, she managed the Star Village Motel.

In 1968, Beth and Marv moved to Glacier National Park in Montana to be resident engineers and managers of Lake MacDonald Lodge area. Beth's business skills were used there as she successively managed the general store and the lodge. She and Marv entertained family from near and far, summer and winter, for as long as they lived in the park. Along the way they made many friends who have stayed in contact to this day.

Beth loved to throw parties and could put one together at the drop of a hat, making a feast out of whatever was in the pantry. Everyone from family, friends, and employees were always welcome.