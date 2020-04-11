Twiggs, M. Denise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | M. Denise Rieb Twiggs, 59, passed away March 30, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1960 in Niagara Falls, NY, to Richard and Mary (Lash) Rieb.

The first part of Denise’s childhood was spent moving around since her father was in the Army. But her fondest childhood memories were the ones she had in the Black Hills, spending time with her Aunt Dottie and Uncle Ken Lewis.

In 1976, she met her high school sweetheart, Bert Twiggs Jr. at Central High School in Rapid City. When Bert’s family moved to Washington state, Denise went along with them. In the Spring of 1978, she graduated from Rogers High School in Puyallup, WA. They were married in July 1978.

They settled in Washington and while they were living there she gave birth to their oldest daughter and then to their son. Denise was pregnant with their third child, their youngest daughter, when they moved to Oregon. Denise spent her time being a busy stay-at-home mom. She would also welcome neighborhood children into her home, providing them with love and food. There was never a lost animal that she would turn away.

In 1996, the family moved to Rapid City, where Denise ran her own successful business, The Twiggs Company. The business continued to grow for a number of years until she had to close it in 2002.