Twiss, Ronald

INTERIOR | Ronald F. “Ronnie” Twiss, 72, died March 14, 2020.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Interior Fire Hall, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the Interior Fairview Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

