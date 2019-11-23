{{featured_button_text}}

KYLE | William Two Crow, 66, died Nov. 20, 2019.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Nov 25
First Night Wake Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
1:00PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Hall
P.O. Box 277
KYLE, SD 57752
Nov 26
Service
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
2:00PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Hall
P.O. Box 277
KYLE, SD 57752
