RAPID CITY | On Jan. 21, 2019, Kris Tyre lost the hard-fought battle to cancer.
Kris will be remembered for his carefree, fun-loving, and adventurous ways. He loved spending time with his children, Jarod and Davina as well as his wife, Jenn Tyre. Kris had a passion for his dogs Cena and Hazel along with hiking, working out at the gym, listening to music, and watching football or WWE wrestling, as well as grilling out with friends and family. Kris was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wanda and Hewey Clemmons; paternal grandfather, John Lipp; aunt, Mary Lou Lipp; cousins, Jesse Lea Clemmons, Darrin Lipp, and Lalana Lipp; and nephew, Joshua Elijah Alexander.
He is survived by his wife, Jenn Tyre; son, Jarod Tyre; daughter, Davina Smith; parents, Melody and Timothy Lipp Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy Jr. and Kelly Lipp; nieces and nephews, Jacob Lipp, Timothy Lipp III, and Kyleigh Lipp.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, 3500 Canyon Lake Drive in Rapid City. Lunch will follow.
