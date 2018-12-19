Try 1 month for 99¢

SPEARFISH | Deryk Ulmer, 28, died Dec. 15, 2018.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Dec. 21, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

